James Hahn betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
James Hahn enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, seeking better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Hahn's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hahn has an average finish of 56th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hahn has an average finishing position of 56th in his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
- James Hahn has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn is averaging 1.964 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hahn has an average of -2.318 in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.3
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's best finishes
- Hahn has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.318
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|69-73-73-72
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-64
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
