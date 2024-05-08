PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

James Hahn betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 19: James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 19, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    James Hahn enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, seeking better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Hahn's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hahn has an average finish of 56th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
    • James Hahn has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn is averaging 1.964 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hahn has an average of -2.318 in his past five tournaments.
    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.3290.6
    Greens in Regulation %-%65.28%
    Putts Per Round-29.5
    Par Breakers-%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance-%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's best finishes

    • Hahn has taken part in six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.318

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5067-69-66-71-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5769-73-73-72-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-64+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3570-68-66-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open6269-68-72-71-45
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-70-70-66-821
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-68E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7270-69-72-72+33
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-68-75-71-33
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

