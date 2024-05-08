PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Henrik Norlander of Sweden waits on the 14th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Henrik Norlander of Sweden waits on the 14th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Henrik Norlander ended the weekend at -7, good for a 64th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 287.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -3.899 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -4.886 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Norlander .

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.431 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.602.
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.0287.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.88%
    Putts Per Round130.3
    Par Breakers1%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • As of now, Norlander has collected 115 points, which ranks him 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norlander produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at -0.277. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 3.964. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.129 mark ranked 41st in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.284, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.431-0.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6021.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.437-2.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.051-3.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.318-4.886

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3466-67-69-69-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-76-71+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8171-68-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2869-67-70-69-1319
    July 27-303M Open5767-71-69-72-55
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-78+10--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.