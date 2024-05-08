Henrik Norlander betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Henrik Norlander of Sweden waits on the 14th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Henrik Norlander ended the weekend at -7, good for a 64th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 looking for a higher finish.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 287.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -3.899 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -4.886 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.431 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.602.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 104th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.0
|287.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- As of now, Norlander has collected 115 points, which ranks him 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at -0.277. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 3.964. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.129 mark ranked 41st in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.284, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.431
|-0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.602
|1.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.437
|-2.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.051
|-3.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.318
|-4.886
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|66-67-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-76-71
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|28
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|19
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
