Henrik Norlander betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Norlander produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at -0.277. In that event, he missed the cut.

Norlander put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 3.964. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.129 mark ranked 41st in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.284, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.