Hayden Springer betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Hayden Springer looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Springer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Springer has an average finish of 65th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Springer has an average finishing position of 65th in his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +3.
- Hayden Springer has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 0.412 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Springer has an average of -1.025 in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.153 this season, which ranks 73rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 137th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.267, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|308.9
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.87%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Springer has accumulated 127 points, which ranks him 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.794. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.224, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.153
|-0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.267
|-1.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.025
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.462
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.323
|-1.025
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
