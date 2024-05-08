Hayden Springer betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.794. He finished 38th in that tournament.

Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.227 (he finished 38th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292. He finished 72nd in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.224, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.