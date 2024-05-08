PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Last tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Hayden Buckley carded a 52nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Buckley has an average finish of 57th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Buckley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.260 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -3.292 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 (115th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.6 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley has a -0.586 mark (171st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Buckley's -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118294.6298.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.10%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.48%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Buckley has 40 points, ranking him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.762.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.383 mark ranked 42nd in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.841, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 28th in the field.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.105-0.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.586-1.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.197-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.109-1.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.997-3.292

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

