Hayden Buckley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five tournaments, Buckley has an average finish of 57th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Buckley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

Hayden Buckley has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.260 Strokes Gained: Putting.