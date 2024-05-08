Hayden Buckley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Last tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Hayden Buckley carded a 52nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic trying for a better finish.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Buckley has an average finish of 57th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Buckley has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.260 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -3.292 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 (115th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.6 yards ranks 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley has a -0.586 mark (171st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|294.6
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.48%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Buckley has 40 points, ranking him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.762.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.383 mark ranked 42nd in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.841, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 28th in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.105
|-0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.586
|-1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.197
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.109
|-1.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.997
|-3.292
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
