Harry Higgs betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 43rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Higgs' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgs finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Higgs has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgs has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.6
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|64.68%
|42.13%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.32
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|75
|22.55%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|12.50%
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Higgs had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 12th with a score of -11 (five shots back of the winner).
- Higgs accumulated 274 points last season, which ranked him 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|192
|-0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|185
|-1.226
|-
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-66-67-73
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-69-68-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|69-69-69-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-64-72-80
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-70-65-72
|-7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
