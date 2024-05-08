Harry Higgs betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five appearances, Higgs finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Higgs has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.

Higgs has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.