2H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 43rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Higgs' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Higgs finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Higgs has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Higgs has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgs .

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.6292.4
    Greens in Regulation %16264.68%42.13%
    Putts Per Round2228.3228.8
    Par Breakers7522.55%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%12.50%

    Higgs' best finishes

    • Higgs played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Higgs had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 12th with a score of -11 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Higgs accumulated 274 points last season, which ranked him 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green192-0.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total185-1.226-

    Higgs' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-77+12--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-66-67-73-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-69-68-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5769-69-69-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC68-79+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-77+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-64-72-80-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6868-70-65-72-7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4368-70-68-75-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

