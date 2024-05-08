Harry Hall betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, seeking better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his most recent competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Hall's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even par.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of -0.821 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.395 ranks 161st on TOUR this season, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 80th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.085, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|294.8
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.32%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 61.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Hall, who has 90 points, currently sits 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.372 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 28th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.395
|-1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.085
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.377
|1.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.056
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.011
|-0.821
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.