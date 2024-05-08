PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, seeking better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his most recent competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Hall's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 51st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even par.
    • Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of -0.821 in his past five tournaments.
    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.395 ranks 161st on TOUR this season, and his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 80th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.085, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117294.8299.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.29%
    Putts Per Round127.4
    Par Breakers1%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.32%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 61.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Hall, who has 90 points, currently sits 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.372 mark ranked 31st in the field.
    • Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 28th in the field (he finished 28th in that event).

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.395-1.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.085-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3771.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.056-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.011-0.821

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

