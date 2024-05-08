Harry Hall betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.372 mark ranked 31st in the field.

Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.