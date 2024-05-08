PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harrison Endycott betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 52nd-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Endycott's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 50th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Endycott has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 285.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Endycott has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Endycott has an average of -1.632 in his past five tournaments.
    Endycott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Endycott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.183.
    • On the greens, Endycott's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164287.7285.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.63%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Endycott's best finishes

    • Endycott has participated in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Endycott has compiled 45 points, which ranks him 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Endycott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.551 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Endycott posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 3.225. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.863, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 32nd in the field (he finished 64th in that event).
    • Endycott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked in the field.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.173-0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.183-0.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.136-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.2050.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.697-1.632

    Endycott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5069-64-74-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1272-68-69-68-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-68-62-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4269-71-68-70-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-72-69-71+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3368-70-71-69-1014
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-66-71-70-106

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

