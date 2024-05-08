Harrison Endycott betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.551 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Endycott posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 3.225. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.863, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 32nd in the field (he finished 64th in that event).