Harrison Endycott betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Harrison Endycott enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 52nd-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Endycott's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Endycott has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 285.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Endycott has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Endycott has an average of -1.632 in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's advanced stats and rankings
- Endycott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.173 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 127th on TOUR with a mark of -0.183.
- On the greens, Endycott's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|287.7
|285.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Endycott's best finishes
- Endycott has participated in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Endycott has compiled 45 points, which ranks him 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Endycott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.551 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Endycott posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 3.225. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.631 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.863, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 32nd in the field (he finished 64th in that event).
- Endycott delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked in the field.
Endycott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.173
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.183
|-0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.136
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.205
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.697
|-1.632
Endycott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|14
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-66-71-70
|-10
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.