2H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg hits the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
    • Greyson Sigg has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has an average of -1.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.054, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 146th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg owns a 0.470 average that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg has registered a -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146290.7293.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.71%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.46%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • As of now, Sigg has accumulated 214 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.236.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.558.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
    • Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.054-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4700.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1190.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.606-1.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0720.264

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-71-69-72-516
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1966-66-67-67-1443
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

