Greyson Sigg betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.236.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.558.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.