Greyson Sigg betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg hits the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of -1.366 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging 0.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.054, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 146th, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg owns a 0.470 average that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg has registered a -0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|290.7
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.46%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
- As of now, Sigg has accumulated 214 points, which ranks him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.236.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.558.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.990 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 19th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.054
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.470
|0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.119
|0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.606
|-1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.072
|0.264
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
