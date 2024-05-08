PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo hits the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Higgo has an average finish of 51st.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -0.966 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo sports a -0.335 average that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20308.4311.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.26%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%17.95%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.09%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Higgo has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 61.5%.
    • Currently, Higgo sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 172 points.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0920.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.335-0.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.0920.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.209-0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.310-0.966

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

