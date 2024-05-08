Garrick Higgo betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo hits the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Higgo has an average finish of 51st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Higgo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgo has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging -0.966 Strokes Gained: Total.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.092 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo sports a -0.335 average that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|308.4
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.26%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.09%
Higgo's best finishes
- Higgo has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 61.5%.
- Currently, Higgo sits 118th in the FedExCup standings with 172 points.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.092
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.335
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.092
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.209
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.310
|-0.966
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
