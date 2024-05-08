Garrick Higgo betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that tournament, he finished 69th.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341). That ranked fourth in the field.