2H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Erik van Rooyen enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 33rd-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has an average finish of 38th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been +2.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.235 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.358. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65300.5298.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.38%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.36%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, van Rooyen ranks 41st in the FedExCup standings with 630 points.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen posted his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.235-0.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3581.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.1870.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.356-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7620.174

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

