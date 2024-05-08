Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Erik van Rooyen enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 33rd-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, SC, his last time in competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
van Rooyen's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has an average finish of 38th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +2.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 0.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.235 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.358. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|300.5
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.36%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, van Rooyen ranks 41st in the FedExCup standings with 630 points.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that event, he finished eighth.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen posted his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.235
|-0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.358
|1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.187
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.356
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.762
|0.174
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
