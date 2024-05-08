Erik Barnes betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes hits the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Barnes' recent performances
- Barnes has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Barnes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
- Erik Barnes has averaged 310.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging 0.300 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging -1.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.479 this season, which ranks 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 95th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.007, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Barnes' -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|302.8
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.97%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.24%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
- Barnes, who has 244 points, currently sits 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695 (he finished 58th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.596.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.479
|-1.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.007
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.082
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.063
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.453
|-1.803
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.