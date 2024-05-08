Erik Barnes betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of 0.150.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695 (he finished 58th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.596.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 17th in that event.