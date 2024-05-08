Dylan Wu betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.432 mark ranked 22nd in the field.

Wu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.199 (he finished 19th in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.