2H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his time out at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Dylan Wu carded a 30th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Dylan Wu has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 0.820 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 1.862 in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.316 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu has a 0.384 mark (40th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150290.2289.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.44%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.72%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Currently, Wu has 201 points, ranking him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.432 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Wu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.199 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 19th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.316-2.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3842.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.1060.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0840.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2601.862

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

