Dylan Wu betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
In his time out at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Dylan Wu carded a 30th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic trying for better results.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- Dylan Wu has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 0.820 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 1.862 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.316 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu has a 0.384 mark (40th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|290.2
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.72%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 75%.
- Currently, Wu has 201 points, ranking him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.432 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Wu produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.199 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 19th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.316
|-2.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.384
|2.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.106
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.084
|0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.260
|1.862
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.