Davis Thompson betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
In his last competition, Davis Thompson missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging -1.105 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 0.885 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.098, which ranks 111th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 49th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 52nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.274.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|302.6
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson, who has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Thompson sits 96th in the FedExCup standings with 222 points.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.846 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.309, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.098
|1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.274
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.211
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.047
|-1.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.435
|0.885
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.