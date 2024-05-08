Davis Thompson betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016.

Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.846 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 47th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.309, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.