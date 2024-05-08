PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    In his last competition, Davis Thompson missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Davis Thompson has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson is averaging -1.105 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 0.885 in his past five tournaments.
    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.098, which ranks 111th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 49th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 52nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.274.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49302.6304.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.93%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson, who has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Thompson sits 96th in the FedExCup standings with 222 points.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.219.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.846 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.309, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.
    • Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0981.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.274-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.2110.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.047-1.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4350.885

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7072-66-71-67-83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5672-75-76-73+86
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

