2H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    In his most recent competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Davis Riley ended the weekend at -14, good for a 30th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Riley is averaging 0.766 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging 0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.652 this season (176th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 68th, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.387. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68300.4301.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.51%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.68%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has played 13 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times.
    • As of now, Riley has accumulated 101 points, which ranks him 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.816. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.549), which ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.652-1.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.3870.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.0020.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0360.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.0040.443

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

