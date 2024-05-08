Davis Riley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.816. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.549), which ranked 23rd in the field.