Davis Riley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
In his most recent competition at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Davis Riley ended the weekend at -14, good for a 30th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 seeking an improved score.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -11.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Riley is averaging 0.766 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging 0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.652 this season (176th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 68th, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.387. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.4
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has played 13 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times.
- As of now, Riley has accumulated 101 points, which ranks him 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.816. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.381 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.549), which ranked 23rd in the field.
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.652
|-1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.387
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.002
|0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.036
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.004
|0.443
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.