David Skinns betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    David Skinns enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 after a 48th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Skinns has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Skinns is averaging -0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.073 this season, which ranks 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 68th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.128. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Skinns' 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68300.4299.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.93%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times (50%).
    • With 230 points, Skinns currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.686 mark ranked in the field.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.831.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.299, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.073-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1280.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.055-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.063-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.063-0.635

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

