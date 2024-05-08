David Skinns betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
David Skinns enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 after a 48th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Skinns has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Skinns is averaging -0.635 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.073 this season, which ranks 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.128. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Skinns' 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.4
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has played 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times (50%).
- With 230 points, Skinns currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.686 mark ranked in the field.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.831.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.299, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.073
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.128
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.055
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.063
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.063
|-0.635
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
