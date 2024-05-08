David Skinns betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.686 mark ranked in the field.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.831.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.299, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.