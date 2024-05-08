David Lipsky betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
David Lipsky looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Lipsky's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Lipsky has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of +1 in his only recent appearance.
- David Lipsky has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -2.159 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -3.928 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.393, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.8 yards) ranks 166th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky has a -0.106 average that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|286.8
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.44%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 30.8%.
- Currently, Lipsky has 44 points, placing him 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.253.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 3.574 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291). That ranked in the field.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 41st in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.393
|-0.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.106
|-1.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.008
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.601
|-2.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.106
|-3.928
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
