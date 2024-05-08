PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Lipsky has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of +1 in his only recent appearance.
    • David Lipsky has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging -2.159 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -3.928 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.393, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.8 yards) ranks 166th, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky has a -0.106 average that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has registered a -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166286.8291.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.48%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.44%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 30.8%.
    • Currently, Lipsky has 44 points, placing him 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897 (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 3.253.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 3.574 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.291). That ranked in the field.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 41st in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.393-0.987
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.106-1.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.0080.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.601-2.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.106-3.928

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1667-69-69-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1269-69-72-77-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-67-70-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.