David Lipsky betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Lipsky has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of +1 in his only recent appearance.

David Lipsky has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky is averaging -2.159 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.