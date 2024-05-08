Daniel Berger betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.473 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.943. He finished 28th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.357 mark ranked 28th in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.631 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.