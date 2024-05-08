Daniel Berger betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Daniel Berger enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club after a 13th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his last tournament.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Berger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging -2.444 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging 0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.416 this season (22nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.0 yards) ranks 138th, while his 73.3% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 56th on TOUR with a mark of 0.254.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|292.0
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.46%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times (50%).
- Currently, Berger has 105 points, ranking him 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.473 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.943. He finished 28th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.357 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.631 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.416
|1.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.254
|0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.059
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.800
|-2.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.188
|0.472
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.