2H AGO

D.J. Trahan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: D.J. Trahan of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    D.J. Trahan enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Trahan at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Trahan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Trahan has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Trahan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, D.J. Trahan has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Trahan is averaging -3.039 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Trahan is averaging -1.093 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Trahan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.8297.1
    Greens in Regulation %-72.45%70.24%
    Putts Per Round-30.0829.5
    Par Breakers-20.37%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.96%15.08%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trahan's best finishes

    • Trahan played nine tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • Last season Trahan put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished 25th with a score of -8 (13 shots back of the winner).
    • Trahan earned 7 points last season, which placed him 238th in the FedExCup standings.

    Trahan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.093

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trahan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-68-70-72-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5963-70-72-70-9--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trahan as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

