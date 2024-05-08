D.J. Trahan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: D.J. Trahan of the United States hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
D.J. Trahan enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the Puerto Rico Open.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Trahan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Trahan has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Trahan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, D.J. Trahan has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Trahan is averaging -3.039 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Trahan is averaging -1.093 Strokes Gained: Total.
Trahan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.8
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.45%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.08
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trahan's best finishes
- Trahan played nine tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Last season Trahan put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished 25th with a score of -8 (13 shots back of the winner).
- Trahan earned 7 points last season, which placed him 238th in the FedExCup standings.
Trahan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.093
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trahan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-68-70-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|63-70-72-70
|-9
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trahan as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
