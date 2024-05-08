D.J. Trahan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five appearances, Trahan has an average finish of 42nd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Trahan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, D.J. Trahan has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Trahan is averaging -3.039 Strokes Gained: Putting.