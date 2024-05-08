Cody Gribble betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Cody Gribble of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Cody Gribble takes the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gribble finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished -12 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Gribble is averaging 0.126 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -6.401 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.54%
|53.24%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.34
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|88
|22.06%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|16.67%
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble last season took part in 22 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Gribble's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -12 and finished 23rd.
- With 209 points last season, Gribble ranked 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.160
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-4.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.002
|-1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.309
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-6.401
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-68-75-73
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-72-70-71
|-6
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-66-70-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|65-75-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
