PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cody Gribble betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Cody Gribble of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Cody Gribble of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Cody Gribble takes the course in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Gribble at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Gribble's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gribble finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished -12 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gribble is averaging 0.126 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -6.401 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gribble .

    Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99299.9298.7
    Greens in Regulation %8867.54%53.24%
    Putts Per Round15129.3428.6
    Par Breakers8822.06%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13414.60%16.67%

    Gribble's best finishes

    • Gribble last season took part in 22 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Gribble's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot -12 and finished 23rd.
    • With 209 points last season, Gribble ranked 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.160-0.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-4.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.002-1.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.3090.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.210-6.401

    Gribble's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-68-75-73+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-72-70-71-621
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-66-70-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5265-75-70-70-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4368-69-71-72-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-64-71-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.