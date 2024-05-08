Cody Gribble betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five tournaments, Gribble finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished -12 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.

Gribble is averaging 0.126 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.