Chris Gotterup betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Chris Gotterup hits the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 after a 24th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 318.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 2.285 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gotterup is averaging 0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158 this season (69th on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.8 yards) ranks second, while his 46.8% driving accuracy average ranks 185th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 148th on TOUR with a mark of -0.371.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|315.8
|318.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 99 points, Gotterup currently sits 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.862. He finished 57th in that event.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.018. In that event, he finished 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.153.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.158
|1.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.371
|-3.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.024
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.365
|2.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.128
|0.271
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
