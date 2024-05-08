PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup hits the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 after a 24th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
    • Chris Gotterup has averaged 318.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 2.285 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Gotterup is averaging 0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158 this season (69th on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.8 yards) ranks second, while his 46.8% driving accuracy average ranks 185th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 148th on TOUR with a mark of -0.371.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance2315.8318.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 99 points, Gotterup currently sits 149th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.862. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.018. In that event, he finished 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.153.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
    • Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1581.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.371-3.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.0240.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3652.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1280.271

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-73+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

