Chris Gotterup betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.862. He finished 57th in that event.

Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.018. In that event, he finished 35th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.153.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.