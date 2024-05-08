Chez Reavie betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition, Chez Reavie missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Reavie has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 1.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.741 this season, which ranks 180th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.5 yards) ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie has a 0.233 average that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|284.5
|285.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.81%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times (41.7%).
- With 101 points, Reavie currently sits 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.741
|-1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.233
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.577
|2.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.358
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.288
|1.975
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|76-68-71-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-69-75-70
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|72-72-76-77
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-71-73-65
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|64-63-63-71
|-19
|115
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|69-70-65-71
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.