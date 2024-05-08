PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition, Chez Reavie missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Reavie's recent performances

    • Reavie has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Reavie has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chez Reavie has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Reavie has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging 1.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.741 this season, which ranks 180th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.5 yards) ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie has a 0.233 average that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 147th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174284.5285.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.58%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.81%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times (41.7%).
    • With 101 points, Reavie currently sits 146th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725), which ranked 24th in the field.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.741-1.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2330.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.5772.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.3580.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.2881.975

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4076-68-71-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-69-75-70+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5872-72-76-77+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-71-73-65-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship464-63-63-71-19115
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2969-70-65-71-1327
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-68-69-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

