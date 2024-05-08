Chez Reavie betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.951. He finished 12th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 3.736 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725), which ranked 24th in the field.