2H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his chip shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Chesson Hadley struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Hadley's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Hadley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • Chesson Hadley has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley is averaging -0.768 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -1.214 in his past five tournaments.
    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 this season, which ranks 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranks 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley sports a -0.055 mark (101st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88298.5304.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.44%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%20.00%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Hadley has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • With 137 points, Hadley currently sits 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.566, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0700.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.055-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.147-1.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.219-0.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.086-1.214

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-75E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4367-70-72-75-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2466-65-70-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

