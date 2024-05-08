Chesson Hadley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that event).

Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.566, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.