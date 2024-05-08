Chesson Hadley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his chip shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Chesson Hadley struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Hadley's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Hadley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging -0.768 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of -1.214 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 this season, which ranks 85th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.5 yards) ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley sports a -0.055 mark (101st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|298.5
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|20.00%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 137 points, Hadley currently sits 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.826. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.566, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.070
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.055
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.147
|-1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.219
|-0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.086
|-1.214
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.