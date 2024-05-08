PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Chandler Phillips missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Phillips has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Chandler Phillips has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging 0.250 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.092 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.249 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips sports a 0.333 average that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips' 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111295.2295.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.03%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • While Phillips has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • As of now, Phillips has accumulated 265 points, which ranks him 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.891 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.033 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.509.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.249-0.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3330.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.005-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0180.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1070.092

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

