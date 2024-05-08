Chandler Phillips betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Chandler Phillips missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Phillips has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 0.250 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 0.092 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.249 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips sports a 0.333 average that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|295.2
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Phillips' best finishes
- While Phillips has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- As of now, Phillips has accumulated 265 points, which ranks him 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.891 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 5.033 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.509.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.249
|-0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.333
|0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.005
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.018
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.107
|0.092
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.