Chandler Phillips betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Phillips has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Phillips has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.

Chandler Phillips has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Phillips is averaging 0.250 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.