2H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chan Kim enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, seeking better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -2.288 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 ranks 71st on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 53rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.273, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 135th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105295.9305.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.90%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.35%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times (76.9%).
    • As of now, Kim has collected 281 points, which ranks him 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.938 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.829 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.984 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1561.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2731.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0670.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.262-2.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2341.038

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

