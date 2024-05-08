Chan Kim betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 2.938 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.829 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 53rd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.984 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998). That ranked 11th in the field.