Chad Ramey betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey takes to the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Ramey's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Ramey has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.453 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 0.611 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.108 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.3 yards) ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 177th on TOUR with a mark of -0.832.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|289.3
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.08%
Ramey's best finishes
- Although Ramey has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times (46.2%).
- With 257 points, Ramey currently sits 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.034 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.905, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.108
|0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.832
|-1.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.062
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.592
|1.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.286
|0.611
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
