Chad Ramey betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.034 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.905, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.