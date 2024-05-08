PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey takes to the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Ramey has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chad Ramey has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.453 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 0.611 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.108 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.3 yards) ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 177th on TOUR with a mark of -0.832.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157289.3292.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.48%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Although Ramey has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times (46.2%).
    • With 257 points, Ramey currently sits 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked in the field.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.034 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.905, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
    • Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1080.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.832-1.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.062-0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5921.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.2860.611

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

