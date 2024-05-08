Carson Young betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Carson Young concluded the weekend at -14, good for a 30th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 looking for a better finish.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Young's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Young has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Young has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.792 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213, which ranks 61st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.1 yards) ranks 137th, and his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a 0.215 mark (62nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|292.1
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.25%
Young's best finishes
- Young has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times (53.8%).
- With 173 points, Young currently sits 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.213. He finished eighth in that event.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.646 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.814, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.213
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.215
|-0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.271
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.059
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.097
|-0.792
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.