Carson Young betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.213. He finished eighth in that event.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.646 mark ranked 17th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.814, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.