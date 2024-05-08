PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, Carson Young concluded the weekend at -14, good for a 30th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Young at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Young's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Young has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Young has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.792 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.213, which ranks 61st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.1 yards) ranks 137th, and his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a 0.215 mark (62nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137292.1292.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.73%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.25%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times (53.8%).
    • With 173 points, Young currently sits 117th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.213. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.646 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.690. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.814, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2130.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.215-0.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.271-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.059-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.097-0.792

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-68-63-66-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.