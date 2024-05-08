Carl Yuan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
In his last competition, Carl Yuan missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Yuan has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of 1.975 in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 138th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.272, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|310.6
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.94%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.49%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 30.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- With 230 points, Yuan currently sits 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Yuan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.080.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.675 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.173, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.404
|0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.272
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.237
|1.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.407
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.038
|1.975
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.