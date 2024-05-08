Carl Yuan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Yuan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.080.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.675 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.173, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.