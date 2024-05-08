PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Carl Yuan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Carl Yuan missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better outcome May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Yuan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Yuan has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of 1.975 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yuan .

    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.404 (25th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.6 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan ranks 138th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.272, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Yuan has registered a -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9310.6311.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.94%
    Putts Per Round127.4
    Par Breakers1%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.49%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 30.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • With 230 points, Yuan currently sits 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.086 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Yuan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.080.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.675 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.173, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
    • Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4040.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.272-0.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2371.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.4070.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0381.975

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-75+3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-67-74-70-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1470-66-64-71-1755
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

