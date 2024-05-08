PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, C.T. Pan struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Pan's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Pan has an average finish of 43rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Pan is averaging 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.178.
    • On the greens, Pan's -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133292.9291.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.71%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%19.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.05%

    Pan's best finishes

    • While Pan hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Pan has compiled 213 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.216-1.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1781.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2390.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.028-0.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.1730.244

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson467-66-68-62-21135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open370-66-66-70-16145
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-73+8--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.