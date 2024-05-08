C.T. Pan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.