C.T. Pan betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, C.T. Pan struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Pan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pan has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pan is averaging 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.216 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan ranks 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.178.
- On the greens, Pan's -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|292.9
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.05%
Pan's best finishes
- While Pan hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
- As of now, Pan has compiled 213 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.216
|-1.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.178
|1.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.239
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.028
|-0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.173
|0.244
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|4
|67-66-68-62
|-21
|135
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.