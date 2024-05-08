PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brian Davis betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Brian Davis struggled, failing to make the cut at Port Royal Golf Course. He is seeking better results in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Davis' recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Davis has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Davis has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -3.730 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of -5.576 in his past five tournaments.
    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-281.8286.3
    Greens in Regulation %-55.09%60.56%
    Putts Per Round-29.3328.8
    Par Breakers-13.89%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.76%17.78%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he did not make the cut once.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.576

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

