Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.535 mark ranked in the field.

Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.396 (he finished 48th in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.338, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.