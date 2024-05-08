PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Brandt Snedeker of the United States putts on the tenth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker will play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC. In his last tournament he placed 48th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, shooting -12 at TPC Craig Ranch.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 60th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 282.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 0.855 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -1.671 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Snedeker .

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.532 ranks 171st on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker owns a -0.854 average that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180282.3282.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.30%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.86%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 33.3%.
    • As of now, Snedeker has collected 16 points, which ranks him 200th in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.535 mark ranked in the field.
    • Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.396 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.338, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 48th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.532-0.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.854-1.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.3240.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.2940.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-2.003-1.671

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4173-72-73-74+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC79-76+11--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open5364-68-72-74-66
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4570-67-70-69-410
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

