Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Brandt Snedeker of the United States putts on the tenth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker will play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC. In his last tournament he placed 48th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, shooting -12 at TPC Craig Ranch.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 60th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 282.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 0.855 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -1.671 Strokes Gained: Total.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.532 ranks 171st on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker owns a -0.854 average that ranks 178th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|282.3
|282.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.86%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 33.3%.
- As of now, Snedeker has collected 16 points, which ranks him 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.535 mark ranked in the field.
- Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.396 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.338, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 48th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.532
|-0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.854
|-1.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.324
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.294
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-2.003
|-1.671
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.