Brandon Wu betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that tournament).

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.722 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.018.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).