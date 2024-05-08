PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandon Wu betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    In his last competition, Brandon Wu missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better result May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Wu has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.748 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -3.001 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.203 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.119.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113295.1295.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.35%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.35%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
    • Wu, who has 126 points, currently ranks 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.722 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.018.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.203-0.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.119-0.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0060.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.116-1.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.432-3.001

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.