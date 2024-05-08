Brandon Wu betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
In his last competition, Brandon Wu missed the cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX. He'll be after a better result May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five events, Wu has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Wu has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -4 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.748 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -3.001 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.203 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.119.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|295.1
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.35%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
- Wu, who has 126 points, currently ranks 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.722 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.018.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.203
|-0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.119
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.006
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.116
|-1.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.432
|-3.001
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.