2H AGO

Braden Shattuck betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Braden Shattuck takes to the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.

    Latest odds for Shattuck at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Shattuck's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last three tournaments.
    • Shattuck has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three appearances.
    • Braden Shattuck has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shattuck is averaging -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Shattuck is averaging -5.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Shattuck .

    Shattuck's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-305.3308.6
    Greens in Regulation %-47.22%45.37%
    Putts Per Round-30.5027.8
    Par Breakers-11.11%14.81%
    Bogey Avoidance-25.00%22.22%

    Shattuck's best finishes

    • Shattuck, who played one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.

    Shattuck's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.804

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Shattuck's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC79-73+12--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shattuck as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

