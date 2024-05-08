Braden Shattuck betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Braden Shattuck takes to the links in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, DOM.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Shattuck's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last three tournaments.
- Shattuck has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three appearances.
- Braden Shattuck has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shattuck is averaging -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Shattuck is averaging -5.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shattuck's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.3
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|47.22%
|45.37%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|22.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shattuck's best finishes
- Shattuck, who played one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Shattuck's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.804
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Shattuck's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+12
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shattuck as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
