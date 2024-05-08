Braden Shattuck betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last three tournaments.

Shattuck has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three appearances.

Braden Shattuck has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Shattuck is averaging -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.