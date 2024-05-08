PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Blaine Hale, Jr. enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Hale at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Hale's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Hale has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -1.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hale has an average of -8.203 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hale .

    Hale's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-307.0310.7
    Greens in Regulation %-%51.67%
    Putts Per Round-29.0
    Par Breakers-%15.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-%25.00%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's best finishes

    • Hale is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 events, he didn't make the cut once.

    Hale's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.812
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---8.203

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hale's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-64-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC79-69+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-79+15--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC83-69+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

