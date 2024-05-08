Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Blaine Hale, Jr. enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Hale's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Hale has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -1.060 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hale has an average of -8.203 in his past five tournaments.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|51.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|15.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|25.00%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's best finishes
- Hale is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he didn't make the cut once.
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-8.203
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.