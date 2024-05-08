Bill Haas betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Over his last five events, Haas has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished -12 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five starts.

Haas is averaging -0.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.