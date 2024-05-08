PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Bill Haas betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 21: Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 21, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Bill Haas enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, seeking better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Haas at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Haas' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Haas has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished -12 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Haas is averaging -0.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -1.367 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Haas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.4294.0
    Greens in Regulation %-64.54%53.17%
    Putts Per Round-29.0029.5
    Par Breakers-20.26%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.36%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' best finishes

    • Haas took part in 11 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Last season Haas' best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -12 and finished 18th in that event.
    • With 65 points last season, Haas finished 211th in the FedExCup standings.

    Haas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.367

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7468-69-68-72-73
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenW/D71-72-75+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-73-71-4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1869-65-69-73-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

