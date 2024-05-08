Bill Haas betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 21: Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 21, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Bill Haas enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, seeking better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Haas' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Haas has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished -12 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Haas is averaging -0.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -1.367 Strokes Gained: Total.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.54%
|53.17%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.26%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.36%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas took part in 11 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Last season Haas' best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -12 and finished 18th in that event.
- With 65 points last season, Haas finished 211th in the FedExCup standings.
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.367
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|68-69-68-72
|-7
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71-72-75
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.