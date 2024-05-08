PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Taylor betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Ben Taylor of the United Kingdom putts on the tenth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Taylor's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Ben Taylor has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of -1.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -5.014 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.878, which ranks 183rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 108th, and his 44.4% driving accuracy average ranks 186th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 183rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.936. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Taylor's -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108295.7297.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%55.56%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%12.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1%21.67%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Currently, Taylor sits 216th in the FedExCup standings with 6 points.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.867.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.889. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.847, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee183-0.878-1.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-0.936-2.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0630.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.211-1.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-1.962-5.014

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship6972-72-78-71+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

