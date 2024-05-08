Ben Taylor betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.867.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.889. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.847, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).