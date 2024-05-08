Ben Taylor betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Ben Taylor of the United Kingdom putts on the tenth green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Taylor's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Ben Taylor has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of -1.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -5.014 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.878, which ranks 183rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 108th, and his 44.4% driving accuracy average ranks 186th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 183rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.936. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|295.7
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|12.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|21.67%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Taylor sits 216th in the FedExCup standings with 6 points.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.867.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.889. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.847, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-0.878
|-1.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-0.936
|-2.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.063
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.211
|-1.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-1.962
|-5.014
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.