2H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Silverman's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Silverman has an average finish of 59th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been +2.
    • Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman is averaging -0.152 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman is averaging -1.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.104 this season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 159th, while his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman has a -0.144 average that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159289.1293.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.92%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman has played 13 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 177 points, Silverman currently sits 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.800.
    • Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.104-0.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.144-0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1930.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.257-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.410-1.115

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

