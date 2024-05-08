Ben Silverman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.800.

Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817 (he finished 18th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).