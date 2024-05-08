Ben Griffin betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 45th in the field at 0.454.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.168. He finished 13th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.129 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.