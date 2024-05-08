PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Griffin enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 coming off a 13th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 2.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 4.546 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 122nd, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 99th on TOUR with a mark of -0.046.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122294.2297.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.78%
    Putts Per Round127.1
    Par Breakers1%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.50%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Although Griffin has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Griffin, who has 313 points, currently sits 79th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 45th in the field at 0.454.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.168. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.129 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.245-0.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.0461.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3871.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3362.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4334.546

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-72+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5267-69-75-72+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

