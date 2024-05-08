2H AGO
Ben Griffin betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Ben Griffin enters the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 coming off a 13th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in his most recent competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 2.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 4.546 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 this season (141st on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranks 122nd, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 99th on TOUR with a mark of -0.046.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|294.2
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.50%
Griffin's best finishes
- Although Griffin has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Griffin, who has 313 points, currently sits 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 45th in the field at 0.454.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.168. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.129 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.898, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.245
|-0.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.046
|1.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.387
|1.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.336
|2.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.433
|4.546
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|67-69-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
