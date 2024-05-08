Beau Hossler betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler enters play in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 52nd-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Hossler's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hossler has an average finish of 62nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hossler is averaging 1.332 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of -1.537 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.021 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.381. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|296.1
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.93%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- As of now, Hossler has compiled 336 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that event, he finished 41st.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.971), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.021
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.381
|-2.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.201
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.461
|1.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.260
|-1.537
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.