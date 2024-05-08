PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler enters play in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 52nd-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Hossler's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hossler has an average finish of 62nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hossler is averaging 1.332 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of -1.537 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.021 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 152nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.381. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101296.1300.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.15%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.93%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • As of now, Hossler has compiled 336 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.971), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.021-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.381-2.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.2010.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4611.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.260-1.537

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

