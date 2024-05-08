PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his last outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Smotherman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -0.501 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Smotherman .

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94300.4298.1
    Greens in Regulation %12066.44%72.22%
    Putts Per Round10329.0329.8
    Par Breakers6422.78%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance14214.83%11.42%

    Smotherman's best finishes

    • Smotherman last season took part in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Smotherman put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot -1 and finished 21st (six shots back of the winner).
    • Smotherman collected 293 points last season, ranking 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.016-0.614
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.0630.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.2840.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.004-0.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.335-0.501

    Smotherman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-73-70-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-70-72-72-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-70-69-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC78-73+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2766-71-67-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-66-70-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-67-71-64-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5964-68-69-74-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-73-69-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6869-70-73-72-42
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-72-71-65
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

