Austin Smotherman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after failing to make the cut in his last outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Smotherman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -0.501 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|300.4
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.44%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|64
|22.78%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|14.83%
|11.42%
Smotherman's best finishes
- Smotherman last season took part in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Smotherman put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot -1 and finished 21st (six shots back of the winner).
- Smotherman collected 293 points last season, ranking 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.016
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.063
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.284
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.004
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.335
|-0.501
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-73-70-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|66-71-67-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.