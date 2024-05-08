Austin Smotherman betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Smotherman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting.