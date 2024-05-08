Austin Cook betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Austin Cook of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Austin Cook enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club after a 20th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his most recent competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Cook's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Cook has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cook is averaging 1.016 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 1.472 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.3
|284.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Cook has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.472
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.