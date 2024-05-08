PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Austin Cook of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club after a 20th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Cook's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Cook has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook is averaging 1.016 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 1.472 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cook .

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.3284.5
    Greens in Regulation %-%67.01%
    Putts Per Round-29.0
    Par Breakers-%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance-%13.54%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Cook has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.472

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-78+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

