Austin Cook betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

Over his last five tournaments, Cook has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cook is averaging 1.016 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.