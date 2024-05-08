Andrew Novak betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.101. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.353 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.151.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195), which ranked 17th in the field.