Andrew Novak betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Andrew Novak hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 30th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Novak is averaging -0.314 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.185 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.032 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.521.
- On the greens, Novak has registered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|299.7
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.27%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Novak has collected 302 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.101. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.353 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.032
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.521
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.311
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.047
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.817
|1.185
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.