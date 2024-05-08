PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Novak hits the links May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club following a 30th-place finish in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in McKinney, TX, his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Novak is averaging -0.314 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 1.185 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.032 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.521.
    • On the greens, Novak has registered a -0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78299.7301.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.51%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.27%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has played 12 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • As of now, Novak has collected 302 points, which ranks him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.101. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.353 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak put up his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195), which ranked 17th in the field.
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0320.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5210.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.3110.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.047-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8171.185

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6766-72-70-67-93
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4068-66-74-73+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

