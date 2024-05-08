Alexander Björk betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a -0.075 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.907 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.654 (he finished 33rd in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Björk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.880, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.