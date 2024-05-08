Alexander Björk betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Alexander Björk struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic May 9-12 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Björk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Björk has an average finish of 45th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Björk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
- In terms of driving distance, Alexander Björk has averaged 279.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Björk is averaging 3.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Björk has an average of -0.095 in his past five tournaments.
Björk's advanced stats and rankings
- Björk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.542 ranks 172nd on TOUR this season, and his 67.7% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Björk ranks 143rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.309, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Björk has delivered a 0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|185
|276.0
|279.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.64%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.81%
Björk's best finishes
- Björk has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Björk ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings with 103 points.
Björk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a -0.075 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 1.907 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.654 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Björk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.880, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Björk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 33rd in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
Björk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.542
|-1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.309
|-1.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.426
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.726
|3.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.551
|-0.095
Björk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|71-66-68-71
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-72-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|70-73-70-72
|-3
|21
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
