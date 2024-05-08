Alex Smalley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 18th in the field at 3.133. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that event, he missed the cut.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.205, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).