Alex Smalley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Alex Smalley enters play in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 13th-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Smalley's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Smalley has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -17 in his last five appearances.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has an average of -1.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.445 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158 ranks 69th on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a 0.023 mark (92nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 182nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|301.5
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.08%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 153 points, Smalley currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 18th in the field at 3.133. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.205, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.158
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.023
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.347
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.935
|-1.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.102
|-1.445
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|73-72-70-68
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|70-71-68-72
|+1
|13
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-70-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-62-64-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
