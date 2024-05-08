PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alex Smalley enters play in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 13th-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Smalley has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -17 in his last five appearances.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has an average of -1.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging -1.445 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158 ranks 69th on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley owns a 0.023 mark (92nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 182nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57301.5299.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.44%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.08%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 153 points, Smalley currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 18th in the field at 3.133. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.076. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Smalley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.205, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1580.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0230.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.347-0.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-0.935-1.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.102-1.445

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship2373-72-70-68+342
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4070-71-68-72+113
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2573-70-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-62-64-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4772-66-69-71-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-70-62-67-19245
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6570-74-70-69+316
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-69-67-70-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

