Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317. He finished 75th in that tournament.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.589. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti posted his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.973.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).