Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti enters play in Myrtle Beach, SC, looking for better results May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Tosti has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -3.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging -0.908 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.873, which ranks third on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (312.1 yards) ranks seventh, and his 50.7% driving accuracy average ranks 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti owns a -0.519 average that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has registered a -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|312.1
|315.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.06%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut five times.
- Tosti, who has 210 points, currently sits 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317. He finished 75th in that tournament.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.589. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti posted his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.973.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.873
|3.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.519
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.340
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.585
|-3.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.571
|-0.908
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.