Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Adrien Dumont de Chassart will play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC. In his most recent tournament he finished 30th in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, shooting -14 at TPC Craig Ranch.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Dumont de Chassart has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -6.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dumont de Chassart has an average of -3.882 in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.393 (159th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 169th on TOUR with a mark of -0.563.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -0.523 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|303.0
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.71%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
- With 105 points, Dumont de Chassart currently sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.981. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
- Dumont de Chassart produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.683 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.234, which ranked 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 81st.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.393
|-2.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.563
|-1.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.545
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.523
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-2.023
|-3.882
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.