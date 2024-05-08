Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Dumont de Chassart produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.981. In that tournament, he finished 60th.

Dumont de Chassart produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.215.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.683 mark ranked in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.234, which ranked 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 81st.