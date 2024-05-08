PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Adam Long betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Long betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

    Adam Long enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club after a 43rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Long at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Long's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Long has an average finish of 55th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Long has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 281.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Long is averaging -0.391 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Long is averaging -3.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Long's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-282.6281.4
    Greens in Regulation %-%49.65%
    Putts Per Round-29.4
    Par Breakers-%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance-%14.58%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's best finishes

    • Long, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).

    Long's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.448

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-65-71-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-71+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5774-69-74-70-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6473-67-72-69+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4367-73-71-70-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

