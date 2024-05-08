Adam Long betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

In his last five appearances, Long has an average finish of 55th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Long has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 281.4 yards in his past five starts.

Long is averaging -0.391 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.