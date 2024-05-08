Adam Long betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
Adam Long enters play May 9-12 in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club after a 43rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Long's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Long has an average finish of 55th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Long has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 281.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Long is averaging -0.391 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Long is averaging -3.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Long's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.6
|281.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|49.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|14.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's best finishes
- Long, who has taken part in seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.448
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-71
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|74-69-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|73-67-72-69
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|67-73-71-70
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.