2H AGO
Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Aaron Baddeley will appear in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 41st-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Latest odds for Baddeley at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info
- Date: May 9-12, 2024
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4M
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
- Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 286.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging 1.393 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging -0.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Baddeley .
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.781 this season (181st on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 180th, while his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 149th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.372. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a 0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|282.3
|286.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.65%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 72.7%.
- With 163 points, Baddeley currently sits 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 35th in the field at 1.553. In that event, he finished 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.101 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 17th in the field.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.781
|-2.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.372
|-1.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.630
|2.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.758
|1.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.236
|-0.415
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.