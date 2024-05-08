Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.

Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 35th in the field at 1.553. In that event, he finished 24th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.101 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 28th in that event).