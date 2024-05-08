PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Aaron Baddeley will appear in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic from May 9-12 after a 41st-place finish in McKinney, TX, at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    The Myrtle Beach Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: May 9-12, 2024
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
    • Course: The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4M

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • Baddeley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Baddeley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -3.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 286.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging 1.393 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging -0.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.781 this season (181st on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 180th, while his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 149th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.372. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Baddeley has delivered a 0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180282.3286.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.17%
    Putts Per Round127.4
    Par Breakers1%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.65%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 72.7%.
    • With 163 points, Baddeley currently sits 121st in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761.
    • Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 35th in the field at 1.553. In that event, he finished 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.101 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.781-2.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.372-1.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.6302.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7581.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.236-0.415

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2371-65-66-67-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-71-71-67-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

