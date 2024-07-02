Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile:

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.

Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 318.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.