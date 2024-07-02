Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile:
Michael Thorbjornsen shot 14-under and took 17th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Thorbjornsen has entered the once of late, in 2023. He finished 17th, posting a score of 14-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|17
|73-63-66-68
|-14
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 318.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thorbjornsen has an average of -0.474 in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.3
|318.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.11%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|14.29%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen played four tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those four tournaments, he had a 25% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Thorbjornsen's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished 17th at the John Deere Classic.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.474
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|73-63-66-68
|-14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the .
