6H AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    McClure Meissner hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Meissner is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Meissner has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
    • McClure Meissner has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of 2.655 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Meissner .

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.179. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.14%.
    • On the greens, Meissner's -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 107th. He has broken par 25.53% of the time (43rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73300.3297.4
    Greens in Regulation %6466.14%67.71%
    Putts Per Round10729.0729.6
    Par Breakers4325.53%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11716.01%14.24%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Although Meissner hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • With 265 points, Meissner currently ranks 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Meissner produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.910 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.593 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.215). That ranked in the field.
    • Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0861.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1791.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2840.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.074-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.4742.655

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5767-73-68-72E5
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
