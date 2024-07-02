McClure Meissner betting profile:
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
McClure Meissner hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Meissner is competing at the for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Meissner has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of 2.655 in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.179. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.14%.
- On the greens, Meissner's -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 107th. He has broken par 25.53% of the time (43rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.3
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|66.14%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.07
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|43
|25.53%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|16.01%
|14.24%
Meissner's best finishes
- Although Meissner hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- With 265 points, Meissner currently ranks 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.910 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.593 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.215). That ranked in the field.
- Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.086
|1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.179
|1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.284
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.074
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.474
|2.655
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the .
