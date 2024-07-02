Max Greyserman betting profile:
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last competition.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Greyserman is playing at the for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Greyserman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Greyserman has an average finish of 31st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Greyserman is averaging 2.209 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman is averaging 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.033 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.091.
- On the greens, Greyserman has registered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 25.80% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|308.7
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|64.57%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.64
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.80%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|17.28%
|19.10%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
- Currently, Greyserman sits 97th in the FedExCup standings with 339 points.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.048.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.112.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.277, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.033
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.091
|-1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.043
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.375
|2.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.208
|0.738
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the .
