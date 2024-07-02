Max Greyserman betting profile:

This season, Greyserman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.048.

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.112.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.277, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.