6H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Greyserman is playing at the for the first time in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Greyserman has an average finish of 31st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Greyserman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Greyserman is averaging 2.209 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman is averaging 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Greyserman .

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.033 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.091.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has registered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 25.80% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22308.7312.3
    Greens in Regulation %11964.57%61.46%
    Putts Per Round5628.6429.1
    Par Breakers3925.80%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance15317.28%19.10%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
    • Currently, Greyserman sits 97th in the FedExCup standings with 339 points.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Greyserman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.048.
    • Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.112.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.277, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0330.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.091-1.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.043-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3752.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2080.738

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American Express5667-68-66-73-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

